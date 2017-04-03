What time is Big Little Lies on TV tonight?

The star-studded US dark comic drama continues 9pm Monday 3rd April, Sky Atlantic.

Who’s in the cast?

Expect to see plenty of familiar faces: Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Shailene Woodley all star in the show all about three American mothers whose lives unravel with deadly consequences. Find out more about the cast here.

What's going to happen in Big Little Lies?

There’s so much going on with the women of Monterey. Behind those manicured exteriors, turmoil rages. But how do they release their frustration? Running on the beach while fantasising about killing the rapist who fathered their son? Snogging a theatre director? Tooting a car horn? Sometimes it’s funny, at other times the tension is appalling.



Young mum Jane is still trying to shake her past, but opening up about what happened to her might have repercussions. And Celeste is happy to be stretching her legal mind to help her friend, but husband Perry is quick to make his displeasure felt: Alexander Skarsgard is chilling as the monster in a sharp suit.

Review by Gill Crawford