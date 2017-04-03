Broadchurch

ITV, 9pm

Everyone seems to have inched slowly forward with their lives after the murder of Danny Latimer. But not his dad. Mark is haunted and lost; he dreams of Danny and the man he could never become. Andrew Buchan is heartbreaking as Mark, restlessly looking for peace of mind, hatching schemes, needing revenge, but spinning aimlessly.



His wife Beth (Jodie Whittaker) is moving on, channelling her energy into helping rape victims, particularly Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh), who’s struggling to cope. “I feel like I’m sinking… I hate myself and I don’t want to be in my body,” she says in an anguished late-night phone call.



There are dramatic developments in the investigation and disturbing evidence comes to light. But there’s a bit more focus on the lead detectives’ home lives and an interrupted dinner when a furious Ellie Miller sets to work with a hammer.

Child of Our Time

BBC1, 9pm

Parents with adolescent children can be tempted to talk about them as if they were a baffling sub-species – or uniquely foolish. This voyage into the science of the teenage brain suggests it’s not that simple.



It takes as its starting point the cohort of youngsters born in 2000 who have been filmed every few years. Robert Winston and Tanya Byron apply the latest science to the now 16-year-old contributors, and we learn some interesting findings, such as that the teenage brain is more creative than at any other time in our lives – and has more grey matter. (Later, what is called “pruning” will do away with unused cells.)



But the pleasure centre of the brain is more active, too – hence the teenage love of thrills, most obvious in young Matt, who was an unusually timid, hesitant child. Cut to a montage of Matt at 16 paragliding, white water rafting and crowdsurfing at a party. The transformation is extraordinary.

Big Little Lies

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

There’s so much going on with the women of Monterey. Behind those manicured exteriors, turmoil rages. But how do they release their frustration? Running on the beach while fantasising about killing the rapist who fathered their son? Snogging a theatre director? Tooting a car horn? Sometimes it’s funny, at other times the tension is appalling.



Young mum Jane is still trying to shake her past, but opening up about what happened to her might have repercussions. And Celeste is happy to be stretching her legal mind to help her friend, but husband Perry is quick to make his displeasure felt: Alexander Skarsgard is chilling as the monster in a sharp suit.

The Other Woman

Film 4, 9pm

Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann make for a bubbly double act in this comedy pitched squarely at the fizzy-wine crowd. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is the man who inadvertently brings the pair together, initially at loggerheads, when it becomes apparent that he's dating Diaz despite being married to Mann. They aren't the only women in his life, either, but Kate Upton proves to be a bit of a gooseberry as the third conspirator in a sketchily plotted mission to bring the love rat to his knees. Despite taking top billing, Diaz generously allows Mann to shine in a slapstick turn that finds her character swinging between grief and rage like a drunken ninja. Director Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, My Sister's Keeper) is certainly guilty of dragging out the action and overcooking the finale, but this all makes for good naughty fun, nonetheless.

Teenage Knife Wars

BBC3

Jermaine Jenas's calmly authoritative analysis on Match of the Day has always hinted at a capacity for more testing media work. Now he goes back to his home city of Nottingham to investigate a growing problem with serious knife crime that's often gang-related.