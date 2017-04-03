The trial of Helen in The Archers may be over, but the domestic abuse storyline that made headlines in 2016 continues to fascinate listeners – and now they will have a chance to have all their questions answered at the Radio Times Festival.

Former Archers editor Sean O'Connor will join actors Louiza Patikas (Helen) and Tim Watson (Rob) on stage at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival this April, to talk through how they prepared to tell this important story.

O'Connor is now the boss of EastEnders, but will reunite with his BBC Radio 4 co-stars for the special event at the BFI Southbank, The Archers: The Trial of Helen Titchener, on Sunday 9 April.

Find out how to book tickets online at the BFI website, and find details of all the events taking place at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival here.