There's no better way to get the inside story on Line of Duty than picking the brains of stars Thandie Newton, Adrian Dunbar and Craig Parkinson, and writer Jed Mercurio.

All four will be at the Radio Times Festival on Saturday 8th April - and if you want your chance to interrogate them about season four and gather some clues, this is your chance.

RadioTimes.com is gathering questions from our readers for the host to ask on the day, so the best way to get involved is to contact us online.

Use the comment section below to tell us what you really want to know, or tweet @RadioTimes using the hashtag #RTLineofDuty, and your question might be put to the Line of Duty team.

And to ask your question in person, why not come along on Saturday evening at 6.15pm?

Tickets are available via the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival Box Office