This weekend's Radio Times Television Festival will bring you ... a young Mary Berry.

A special session at the festival will showcase newly unearthed footage from her cookery show Good Afternoon, which she made for Thames Television in 1973.

The clips, which will be shown at a special event open to the public at the BFI, will see her bake a special Easter cake (below) and also rather sweetly pronounce the word margarine with a hard 'g' – the standard pronunciation back then.

Viewers will also see a younger Judith Chalmers by Berry's side as she bakes.

Saturday’s session, From the BFI National Archive: TV Dinners with Tom Kerridge, is on Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm. Tickets are still available at the BFI website.

Highlights from the archive also promises classic clips of the likes of Fanny Cradock and a young Delia Smith as well as horror legend Vincent Price, from the ITV series Cooking Price Wise.

Tickets to the BFI & Radio Times Festival still available