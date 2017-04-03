Made in Chelsea: meet the new cast members – James Sandford The ex-professional rugby player will join the crew of alpha males in Chelsea ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Monday 3 April 2017 at 6:12PM Name: James Sandford Age: 28 Twitter: @JamesSandford4 Instagram: @jamessandford4 Who is he? Northern Irish James is an ex-professional rugby player who was signed with London Welsh RFC. His Twitter says he is "injury stricken and retired" so he's heading to west London to join in the antics. He also "has ties to Julius and JP" – but as another alpha male on the block, will he change the dynamic when he gets to Chelsea? Obligatory lift selfie #sorrynotsorry #black #blackongrey #onit A post shared by James Sandford (@jamessandford4) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PST The new series of Made in Chelsea begins on Monday 20th March at 9pm on E4 Meet the new stars of Made in Chelsea continue reading