Name: Ella Willis

Age: 19

Facebook: Ella Nicola

Edinburgh University student Ella is described as a "brainy blonde bombshell", who is recently single but has her eye on a regular cast member. When she's not in Scotland she can choose between her three homes, in Fulham, Suffolk and the Balearic Islands.

With a love of skiing and flying, as well as her own helipad, she looks set to fit straight in with the Chelsea set.

Ella in her own words:

"I'm 19, I'm still at uni studying Business in Edinburgh, but London's always been my home - I live between Parson's Green and Holland Park. I'm travelling between the two cities on the train twice a week, but I think I've found a good balance of working hard in Edinburgh, playing hard in London.

Being on the show is really exciting - I didn't have many expectations before I started, but it's amazing how quickly friendships and relationships can change. I really wanted to take part for fun - because I'm still so young, it works.

"I don't know if I'd say yes to it post-uni, because I want to go down the financial business route, but it works for now. I'm single - I was in a long-term relationship but that ended before I joined the show. Now I've got my eye on someone - but I won't say who!"

The new series of Made in Chelsea begins on Monday 20th March at 9pm on E4