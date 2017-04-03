Twelve years after we saw the last of his Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars prequel trilogy star Hayden Christensen is returning to the sci-fi film franchise – albeit just for this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

It’s been announced that the actor will be part of a special panel commemorating 40 years of Star Wars on 13 April (also including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy) with the group set to look back over the various films in the space opera saga.

Epic tribute to 40 years of Star Wars on April 13 at Celebration Orlando. Don't miss these amazing guests! https://t.co/xY2ZqxZX9d pic.twitter.com/h1hQdCEwlT — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) March 31, 2017

However, given the longstanding rumours of Christensen’s potential involvement in this December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (perhaps in flashback or Force ghost form), many fans could see his inclusion on the panel as a way to reintroduce the actor to the wider Star Wars audience.

Still, whatever the truth it’s good to see the extended Star Wars family back together again. Mark Hamill can finally hand over those Father's Day cards he's been saving up.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December