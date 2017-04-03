Call The Midwife has returned for a sixth series but something – or rather someone – very important is missing from Nonnatus House: Helen George's nurse Trixie is nowhere to be found.

Has Helen George left Call The Midwife?

Don't panic. Helen George has NOT left Call The Midwife – there's a very good explanation for her absence.

Where is Trixie Franklin?

That's the question fans of the show will doubtlessly be asking themselves as the nurses and sisters return from South Africa without her and there's actually a very simple answer.

You might remember at the end of the Christmas special, Trixie commented that she wouldn't be leaving the mission hospital until Sinead Cusack's doctor Myra had fully recovered from her illness.

Well, it appears Trixie (who had performed an emergency cesarean section) leapt at the opportunity to take charge of the clinic in the Eastern Cape while her colleagues returned to London.

When will Trixie be back on Call The Midwife?

Trixie will return later this series – keep your eyes peeled, you never know when she might pop up.

Call the Midwife series six is currently airing on PBS