Broadchurch series three has returned with a gripping new case, with local resident Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) the victim of a horrific attack.

Over half way through, are we any closer to discovering who is responsible? SPOILERS follow.

Ian Winterman (played by Charlie Higson)

Ian started out as Broadchurch's most obvious suspect – and so naturally we dismissed any chance of him actually committing the crime. We're still pretty convinced he didn't do it, but it's worth noting that in the last few weeks he's gone from "easy to rule out" to someone altogether more sinister...

Let's examine the evidence. Firstly, we know the story he fed the police was a pack of lies (and frankly we're concerned it's taking them so long to figure that out). He claims he had too much tequila and blanked out, unable to account for his whereabouts during the time Trish was attacked. He's also refused that DNA sample and was clearly concerned enough about that heap of dirty clothes he was wearing to give them a timely wash.

But it's whatever is on his (now Trish's) laptop that really concerns us. We know Ian's desperate for local boy Leo to remove it – and episode five saw him enter Trish’s house, at the dead of night, presumably to swipe the offending item.

Still, Trish claims she could smell vodka on her attacker's breath – could Ian's penchant for tequila get him off the hook?

