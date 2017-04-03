**Warning: Spoilers if you haven't watched Broadchurch series 3 episode 6**

Danny Latimer has made a moving return to Broadchurch.

The murder victim of series one was back in two heart-breaking scenes involving his dad Mark (Andrew Buchan).

In the first, Mark dreamed of visiting his son's bedroom late at night and gently admonishing him for playing computer games when he needed to be asleep.

Mark then gave him some fatherly encouragement about his exams before embarking on a two-player game.

The actor playing Danny – Oskar McNamara – was the same in series one and had obviously aged since his character's death.

Danny’s second appearance came in the closing moments, pictured in a boat with his father, just before a tearful Mark appeared to kill himself at the end of the episode. His face looked a ghostly blur.

Whether Mark survives or not, we'll have to wait until the next episode to find out. But both moments contributed to a moving and emotional episode as Broadchurch inches closer towards its conclusion.

Broadchurch continues on ITV next Monday night