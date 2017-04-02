DCI Vera Stanhope, the UK’s answer to Columbo, will soon be back on the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of ITV’s detective drama Vera.

When is Vera back on TV?

Vera arrives back to our screens 8pm Sunday 2nd April.

A young blogger jumps from the roof of his university having posted a final, angry online rant about debt. So, an open and shut case, then. He killed himself because he owed money.



But hang on, who’s that stomping on to campus? It’s detective Vera Stanhope and she’s convinced the young man didn’t fall, he was pushed after being beaten.



Further digging reveals the victim was a journalism student keen to make his mark with the local paper by unearthing a big story. It’s another solid tale that manages to get out into the fresh air with a few trips to that impressive, but chilly North East coast.

How many episodes are in the series?

Although there'll only be four instalments in the new series, each episode is a whopping two hours long.

Who’s in the cast?

Brenda Blethyn is back to play DCI Vera Cleves. Kenny Doughty will also star as her junior sidekick DS Aiden Healy.

Other names on the cast list include Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (PC Mark Edwards), Lisa Hammond (DC Helen Milton), Noff McEwan (DC Hicham Cherradi), and Christopher Colquhoun (Dr Anthony Carmichael).