There is now just one final episode to go in The Missing series 2, with Julien Baptiste still on the hunt for what really happened to missing girls Alice Webster and Sophie Giroux.

Episode seven revealed yet more information, but will the series finale give us the answers we need?

“Endings always divide people, but will the ending answer all the questions people have?" executive producer Willow Grylls said. "Yes, I think it will.”

With that promise, here's what you need to know about next week's eighth and final episode – and, more importantly, whether there will be another series to come from writers Harry and Jack Williams.

What time is The Missing series 2 final episode on TV?

Episode 8 will air on Sunday 2 April at 8pm/7c on Starz, with Julien Baptiste reunited with ally Gemma Webster on the trail of her missing daughter Alice.

Will there be a series three of The Missing?

Well, the bad news is nothing is confirmed...yet. The good news is that creators Harry and Jack Williams are open to another series if the idea is right.

"I think with the second one, we definitely didn’t want to do it in a cynical way," Harry explained. "It was only when we had that story to tell: we’d done a story about losing someone; now we’re going to do a story about finding someone.

"It would have to be very different, it would have to not be cynical, and it would have to be saying something new," he added. "Never say never."

Executive producer Willow Grylls agrees: "The one thing we can say for certain is that like series two, it would be very different from series one and two."

As for the dogged French detective Julien Baptiste, actor Tchéky Karyo is adamant that there is more to come from the character that has made him a UK hit.

"I hope there is still some skeleton in the closet for [series] 1, 2, 3… 4, 5, 6, 7!" he laughs.

"The guy, you know, went through so many stories; I’m sure there are so many things to say," he added. "There was Hercule Poirot, and today we have Julien Baptiste!”

How could you say no to a pitch like that?