Top gear continues this Sunday on BBC2, as presenter Matt LeBlanc welcomes a very familiar face into the studio as the Star in a Reasonably Fast Car. Find out everything you need to know about episode four below.

Chris Harris and Sabine Schmitz compete in a buggy race across the Californian desert that is one of the toughest events in motorsport, and Matt LeBlanc test drives new supercar the Ford GT.

Who will be presenting?

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here.

What time is Top Gear on TV?

Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2.

Anything else I should know?

