It all comes down to this: tonight The Voice UK will crown its 2017 champion. Here's your basic briefing ahead of Sunday night's show…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The concluding part of The Voice final airs on Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on ITV.

Which performers are still in the competition?

Michelle John was eliminated on Saturday night, after two valiant performances, leaving these three acts still in the competition...

Welsh indie duo Into the Ark (Team Tom)

Young gun Mo Adeniran (Team J-Hud)

Even younger gun Jamie Miller (Team J-Hud)

Of course, this means Jennifer Hudson has approximately a 2-1 chance of winning with one of her acts in her first year, with only seasoned coach Sir Tom Jones standing in her way. Meanwhile, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale will just be enjoying the show along with the rest of us...