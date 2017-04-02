What time is Robot Wars on TV?

The fourth episode of the battle of the bots is on Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on BBC2.

What’s going to happen?

This week’s battles see a pleasingly bizarre array of new robots, from deadly clusterbots like Crackers ’n’ Smash and Meggamouse (accompanied by a mobile chunk of cheese) to an enormous unfolding spiked pyramid called Ms Nightshade, which really has to be seen to be believed.



Still, most of these battles are mere sideshows for the big rivalry of tonight’s episode between flipper Apollo and spinner Carbide, after the pair previously clashed in last year’s grand final.



In that instance, crowd-pleaser Apollo won the final bout and the Robot Wars trophy – but with a souped-up machine and a grudge to settle, it’s safe to say runners-up Carbide could give them a trickier ride this time around.

Review by Huw Fullerton

Who’s presenting?

Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon will once again host the competition.

Which house robot am I?

A great question and one you can find the answer to with our quiz. Good luck.

How can I get on Robot Wars?

If you’ve got a killing machine in the garden shed, then we’ve got big news for you: Robot Wars are already looking for teams for series 3. Find out how you can apply here.