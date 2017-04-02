The first half of the two-part Voice UK final kicked off on Saturday night with a tribute to the late, great George Michael.

Coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale performed his classic hit Freedom! 90 and – hey – it was a pretty enjoyable effort, with Sir Tom and J-Hud in particular really belting it out...

Sure, one or two people had questions about Gavin's moves but given that we're prone to a bit of dad dancing ourselves, and have been known to get over-excited on the dancefloor, we certainly won't be passing judgement.

All in all, it was an entertaining way to open the final – which concludes on Sunday night with the crowning of the winner – and a nice hat tip to George, who was laid to rest last week, and whose original version will, of course, never be bettered...

