Michelle John was eliminated from the final of The Voice UK on Saturday night – but she went out on a high, with impressive versions of Prince's Purple Rain and in particular Chaka Khan's I Feel for You, on which she duetted with her coach will.i.am.

Michelle took the result of the viewer vote in her stride, telling the audience "I might not have won, but I'm a winner".

"Thank you everybody, it's been amazing. I'm just so proud of myself," said the singer form Peckham, who is due to release an album this month.

"I've overcome so many things to be here. I feel like a winner. I might not have won, but I'm a winner'.

Michelle's fellow finalists heaped praise on her, with Tom Jones’s duo Into The Ark saying: “Michelle's an amazing singer. Honestly, we didn't think that was going to happen,” and Mo Adeniran, one of Jennifer Hudson’s two remaining acts, revealing he had plans to work with Michelle.

“Michelle's absolutely amazing,” said Mo. “I've spoken to her about collaborating. She's sensational.”

Into the Ark, Mo and Jamie Miller, Jennifer’s second finalist, all go through to Sunday night’s show where The Voice UK 2017 winner will be crowned.

The Voice final continues on ITV at 7pm on Sunday 2nd April