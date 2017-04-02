Former Coronation Street star Michelle Holmes has taken on a guest role on Hollyoaks.

The actress, who played barmaid Tina Fowler between 1989 and 1990, will next be seen on the C4 soap later this month.



Michelle Holmes on Coronation Street with Bill Tarmey

Holmes - whose screen credits also include Goodnight Sweetheart and Rita, Sue and Bob Too - will play Greta, who will be tracked down by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) as he searches for clues about his biological family.

Scott recently found out that he was adopted and hasn’t been able to shake the thought that the family who he truly belongs with is out there waiting for him.

He finds Greta at the house where he knows his mum used to live, but will Greta be able to help him or will her information leave him more lost than before?

Speaking about her guest role, Holmes said: "It's a pleasure to be working on Hollyoaks and with the hugely talented Ross Adams. We are having such a great time and lots of laughs in the quest to find Scott’s Mum."