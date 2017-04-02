Bex Fowler looks set to bear a grudge in next week's EastEnders when she refuses to speak to a battered and bruised Michelle Fowler.

Last week's episodes of the BBC1 soap saw Bex expose Michelle and Preston's illicit relationship, only for events to quickly spiral out of control.

Fans witnessed Michelle subsequently crashing her car through the chippy window, while Sharon went on to hound Preston out of town and back to the US.

Now, a betrayed Bex will continue to feel upset and give Michelle the cold shoulder. Desperate to make amends with her niece, Michelle tries to talk to her - but can Bex accept the hand of forgiveness?

