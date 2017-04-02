RadioTimes.com caught up with Margaret Mitchell, the show’s producer, who's as fond of the drama's dramatic Northumberland backdrop as she is of Blethyn's detective.

“I think there’s a real appetite to see dramas set in areas other than London,” explains Mitchell. “I absolutely love Northumberland. I think it’s beautiful.”

The series also uses Newcastle as a character in the drama. “The backdrop in the series informs the choice of colour palette we use,” explains Mitchell.

“Vera’s costume colours and the autumnal tones are influenced by the countryside. There are blues and grays in her overall costume palette. Vera is a very large character and performs in a large, rugged landscape. It’s great to see the countryside and the actors play out their characters.”

Below Mitchell shares her five favourite locations.

1. Blyth and Whitley Bay



The small town of Blyth, south of the river on the east coast, is real Vera territory. “This section of the coastline has these amazing turbines out to sea,” explains Mitchell. “It’s a very angular, metallic world out there with a desolate landscape. It’s quite moody. The turbines are pretty striking with the landscape. It’s harsh coastal countryside”.

The Rendezvous Café, at nearby Whitley Bay, is also regularly used as a filming location. “The place has distinctive windows”, explains Mitchell, “It’s a timeless area, there’s a big statue just behind the priory where we shot the episode Sandancers [series 2] and that’s a well-known landmark too.”





2. Nose’s Point, Durham

Well known locally, this stretch of coastline runs south from Newcastle to Hartlepool. The beaches contain huge rock stacks that have been separated from the mainland and appeared in episode two of this series. “The mainland has broken away and eroded,” says Mitchell, “you’re left with coastline and these big monolithic stacks of rocks that you can walk right up to, just 50 metres away. It’s very dramatic.

