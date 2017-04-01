Brendan O'Carroll has taken the sitcom world by storm with Mrs Brown's Boys; now the BBC have given Agnes Brown her own talk show! Here’s everything you need to know about All Round to Mrs Brown's…

When is All Round To Mrs Brown’s on TV?

The next episode will be broadcast on Saturday 1st April at 9.15pm on BBC1.

How will the show work?

It’s a slightly different format to most talk shows. And Agnes won’t even be presenting: her daughter Cathy (played by Jennifer Gibney, Brendan O'Carroll's husband. Yes, it's complicated) will take the lead as host, sitting down to talk to the celebs for her very own video blog while her mammy watches over proceedings.

The twist is, each guest will also bring their own 'mammy' along – they’ll be interviewed by Mrs Brown in the kitchen.

Who are the guests, and what can we expect?

Let’s do the time warp again back to what feels like the 1970s. Agnes promises “an evening of Irish craic — no, not the stuff you put up your nose”, and on the strength of the first show they’re on to a winner, with a whoosh-up of silly games, live music, muck of course, and Agnes upstaging Cathy in her showbiz blog for the Finglas Bugle.



This week’s willing victims are Adam Woodyatt, Lulu, and This Morning’s giggly duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with their mums, Pat and Lynne.



Last time, Agnes hauled James Blunt up close for a tongue sandwich; heaven knows what she has in store for Kaiser Chiefs.

Review by Patrick Mulkern