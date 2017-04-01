It all comes down to this: tonight The Voice UK starts its final weekend and by Sunday night at 8pm we'll know the winner. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s action…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The Voice finals airs Saturday 1st April at 8:30pm and the winner will be announced Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on ITV.

Which performers are still in the competition?

The performers still left in the competition are...

Welsh indie duo Into the Ark (Team Tom)

Former Pop Idol vocal coach Michelle John (Team Will)

Young gun Mo Adeniran (Team J-Hud)

Even younger gun Jamie Miller (Team J-Hud)

Just in case you didn't notice, Gavin Rossdale is the only coach without any acts in the final. Both his remaining acts Truly Ford and Max Vickers were eliminated in last week's semi-final. Poor Gav :(

Who is singing what in the final?

The acts will be going solo and duetting with their coaches on Saturday night. Here's what they'll be singing...

Into The Ark

No-one - Alicia Keys

Duet with Tom Jones: Hold on I'm Coming - Sam and Dave

Jamie

What Do You Mean? - Justin Bieber

Duet with Jennifer Hudson: Runnin' - Naughty Boy Ft Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin

Michelle

Purple Rain - Prince

Duet with will.i.am: Feel for You - Chaka Khan

Mo

Don't You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia

Duet with Jennifer Hudson: Beneath Your Beautiful - Labrinth Ft Emeli Sande.

Which guest stars are performing?

John Legend and Pixie Lott will be appearing this weekend. Legend will perform his new single, and Lott and Anton Powers will give us their song Baby.

What can I expect from Saturday's show?

So the big question is whether ITV can do in one series what the BBC couldn’t in six. And that is to produce a winner who will go on to be a successful recording star – ie last for more than one or two lacklustre records.



If we are to believe the bookies, it might just happen with a young man that all the judges turned for in one of the very first blind auditions. I’m sticking my neck out slightly because, although it’s almost impossible to believe, there’s a slim chance that this guy could have been booted out in last Saturday’s show, which at the time of writing had not been broadcast. But Mo Adeniran has been earmarked as a winner from the start. His goosebump-raising rendition of Paolo Nutini’s Iron Sky has had more than 2.5 million hits on YouTube, so clearly it’s not just his mentor, Jennifer Hudson, who thinks he’s good.



Of course the competition is far from over – and there may well be a surprise in store. Four acts take to the stage tonight. Only three will go through to Sunday’s show. And then Emma Willis will announce the winner … probably after an interminably long pause.