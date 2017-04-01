The Voice UK's Michelle John: Everything you need to know about the Team Will finalist The established backing singer has worked with Eric Clapton and even performed for Barack Obama ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Frances Taylor Saturday 1 April 2017 at 6:32PM Michelle John Age: 43 Twitter: @meeshjohn Team: Team Will Best moment: In the Battles round, Michelle demonstrated her amazing vocal range as she took on Nowhere to Run. Bio: Michelle is a thoroughly established artist, and last year worked with Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran and The 1975. In the past, she’s also been a vocal coach on Pop Idol and worked with Razorlight, Girls Aloud, Westlife and Rita Ora most recently. She even performed at a concert for Barak Obama at The White House and most recently she has been on a World Tour with Joss Stone. She’s due to release a new album this April. Her Knockout performance: continue reading