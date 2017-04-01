After nearly three months of turning, singing and coaching, we've finally arrived at The Voice UK final.

So RadioTimes.com asked the coaches and Emma Willis what their highlights have been from series six. Whilst Gavin Rossdale was pleased to get to the live shows, Sir Tom Jones is a fan of the Blinds. And, of course, will.i.am's favourite moment from the whole show... hasn't happened yet. He's from the future, remember?

Meanwhile Jennifer Hudson said that she has loved coaching on the show – even though she's lost sleep over her new job!

Hear what they had to say in our exclusive video below: