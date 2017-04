It's not uncommon for singers on The Voice UK to get very emotional if they don't get a turn from the coaches.

So with The Voice Kids, you'd imagine there'd be even more tears and tantrums. However presenter Emma Willis told RadioTimes.com that actually the opposite is true, and that the pint-sized performers take not going through far better than the adults.

