Michelle Fowler will opt to return to Florida in next week's EastEnders - but will she be able to go ahead with her plan?

Recent episodes of the BBC1 soap saw Sharon send Preston packing after claiming that Michelle no longer cared for him.

But when Michelle finds out what Sharon has done, she's left fuming with her friend for meddling in her affairs.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 4 April see Michelle get discharged from hospital and announce that she's heading back to the US.

As Sharon tries to reason with her, a fuming Ian confronts Michelle about the damage to Beale's Plaice following last week's chip-shop smash-up.

Later, at the police station, Michelle gives her statement and suddenly realises the severity of the situation. Will what she learns stymie her scheme?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

