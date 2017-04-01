Kush and Denise will find that an upset Carmel has left Walford in next week's EastEnders.

The market inspector has already voiced opposition to her son's relationship - and Monday's episode of the soap will have seen her flee to stay with a friend for a few days.

But Carmel won't be gone for long - by Thursday, she's returned to Albert Square, but is still far from happy about Kush and Denise's actions.

With the atmosphere very frosty, it's left to a concerned Derek to come up with an idea that he hopes will build bridges.

But Denise soon realises it's going to take a lot more than Derek's plan to get back into Carmel's good books. Can she succeed in her mission to make up with her best friend?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

