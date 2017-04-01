Coronation Street has pulled out all the stops for April Fools' Day by announcing plans to re-record the soap's famous theme tune - with lyrics!

There's even a special behind-the-scenes video in which Faye Brooks, Shayne Ward and the comedy genius that is Catherine Tyldesley belt out such lyrics as:

"It’s Coronation Street

Northern friends you’d like to meet

Hotpot, cobbles, murder and vice…

Sometimes not nice (but there’s comedy too…)"

Producer Kate Oates has even got in on the act, explaining that for the first time in the show's 56-year history, Corrie's opening titles will no longer be purely instrumental.

You can watch the footage below (seeing Cath filling up with tears is worth it, believe us). And beneath that, there's a 60-second guide to all next week's drama on Coronation Street