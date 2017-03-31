Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Friday 31 March 2017 at 2:00PM The One Show is tonight presented by Angela Scanlon and Richard Osman. On the sofa are the stars of new BBC series Decline and Fall David Suchet and Gemma Whelan and Take That who will be talking about their new album and giving a special performance at the end of the show. Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading