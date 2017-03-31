The Voice UK Grand Final

8.30pm Saturday ITV; winner announced 7pm Sunday

So the big question is whether ITV can do in one series what the BBC couldn’t in six. And that is to produce a winner who will go on to be a successful recording star – ie last for more than one or two lacklustre records.



If we are to believe the bookies, it might just happen with a young man that all the judges turned for in one of the very first blind auditions. I’m sticking my neck out slightly because, although it’s almost impossible to believe, there’s a slim chance that this guy could have been booted out in last Saturday’s show, which at the time of writing had not been broadcast. But Mo Adeniran has been earmarked as a winner from the start. His goosebump-raising rendition of Paolo Nutini’s Iron Sky has had more than 2.5 million hits on YouTube, so clearly it’s not just his mentor, Jennifer Hudson, who thinks he’s good.



Of course the competition is far from over – and there may well be a surprise in store. Four acts take to the stage tonight. Only three will go through to tomorrow’s show. And then Emma Willis will announce the winner … probably after an interminably long pause. Review by Jane Rackham

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

7pm Saturday, ITV

You may have thought that Robbie Williams on “I’m a Celebrity… Get Out of Me Ear!” was the funniest thing you’ve ever seen (who didn’t love the pet ferrets named after Take That members?). But we’re promised something just as good tonight when the pair send Dermot O’Leary into a supermarket and instruct him to nick things from people’s trolleys. Apparently some of their suggestions were too much for Dermot.



When Ant and Dec’s gags work (and they usually do) they’re sublime, so we’ll forgive that damp squib in the first show when they tried to fire Stephen Mulhern out of a cannon. Jane Rackham

Line of Duty

Sunday 9pm, BBC1

Ah, this is more like it, an interview scene lasting a good ten minutes, the first of the new series. So bring on “item reference AP5, document five in your folders”, because I’m ready for you. Just pass me a POLICE lanyard and switch on the tape recorder.



Jed Mercurio’s tormented, twisted, breathless story of murder and corruption goes up several gears after last week’s head-butting opener, the one with the fantastically cheeky ending. Detective Chief Inspector Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) has failed to turn up for work. Meanwhile, something nasty has been found in the woods.



Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is at his most magnificently gimlet-eyed during the crucial interview when a Police Federation rep oversteps the mark by failing to give Ted due deference: “Federation rep or not, you will address me as sir!”



It’s all unbearably tense and delightfully exhausting. Just make sure you keep up. Alison Graham

The Boat Race

4pm Sunday, BBC1

There must be a reason why the men’s Boat Race has reached its 163rd meeting. Hackneyed, elitist traditions like these would normally have been shelved decades ago, but somehow the men’s and women’s contests (72nd for the women) keep stroking through the 21st century.



Why? Because, as a sporting experience, it is deliciously, viciously purist. Eight rowers. Eighteen minutes and 4.25 miles of hell. One winner – and one loser. And no, it’s not 'second place'.



Both the men’s and the women’s races are contested on the same day and on the same course. The women’s race is scheduled to start at 4.35pm, with the men’s race at 5.35pm. And just in case commentators get a little too excited pointing out the London landmarks, just remember: dark blue for Oxford, light blue for Cambridge, screaming blue murder from the coxes. James Gill

Jimi: All Is by My Side

Saturday 9:45pm, BBC2

Written and directed by John Ridley, who penned the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave, this rock 'n' roll portrait is a surprisingly thoughtful meditation on the key year that transformed guitarist Jimi Hendrix (played by OutKast's André Benjamin) from session player to superstar.

We first meet him in 1966 in a New York nightclub, where he is talent-spotted by posh British model Linda Keith (Imogen Poots), girlfriend of Rolling Stone Keith Richards. Hendrix is a quiet, even simple man, but once Keith imports him to London he becomes much more complex, dumping Linda for the mouthy Kathy Etchingham (Hayley Atwell).

Though it never hints at the drug issues that took his life at 27, Ridley's film does an impressive job of explaining how Hendrix's mind expanded at this crucial time. Rights issues mean that we never hear his most famous songs, but a thunderous rendition of Sgt Pepper by Benjamin gives a woozy approximation of his talent.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Netflix

Prepare to be disturbed with this movie adaptation of Stieg Larsson's acclaimed novel. Daniel Craig stars as a journalist whose life becomes entangled with that of a young computer hacker, played by Rooney Mara. A dark and twisted tale.