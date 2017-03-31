The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV1…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Episode 3 is on ITV1 9pm Friday 31st March.

What can I expect from the episode?

A man wrecks a jewellery store and puts a security guard in hospital. Murtaugh delves deep into the psyche of the suspect, a former Navy Seal once treated for post traumatic stress disorder, and draws parallels between him and his partner Riggs, who also once served in the military. Although Riggs' association with the suspect threatens to interfere with the case, it also forces him to open up to his colleague about the experiences that have shaped him. Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans and Dante Brown star.

Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.