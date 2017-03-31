The accountancy firm responsible for revealing the Oscars winners will not be dropped after that embarrassing Best Picture mix-up – but there will be changes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers – the ones responsible for the La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture mix-up last month – will continue to work for the Academy Awards after introducing new rules for their Oscars workers.

The off-stage accountants that pass the winning envelopes to the announcers will now have to hand over their phones and other devices before they go backstage according to CNBC. Brian Cullinan, one of the accountants responsible for this year’s ceremony, tweeted a picture of Emma Stone (now deleted) just before passing the wrong winners envelope to actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

Cheryl Boone-Isaac, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a letter to members shown to Reuters that PwC had made a "presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls," following the highly-publicised bodge.

She added that the Academy had been "unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable."

Boone-Isaac had previously banned Cullinan and Martha Ruiz (his Oscars accounting partner) from working on all Academy dealings. Ruiz and Cullinan were responsible for counting the ballots before the show and then handing the envelopes containing the winners for each award to the presenters.

“They have one job to do. One job to do!" Boone told. "Obviously there was a distraction."