"Dancing has nothing on this. This will be the toughest competition of my life," says Strictly champion Ore Oduba as he prepares to compete in the special Celebrity Boat Race this weekend.

While the finest rowers from Oxford and Cambridge will take to the River Thames on Sunday 2nd April for the annual Boat Race, a bunch of celebrities will also be trying to impress us with their rowing skills for Cancer Research UK.

The heat is on! Catch the Celebrity Boat Race On @BBCOne during coverage of @theboatraces on Sunday. You don't want to miss it #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/8YjvO9i8dP — Pull Together (@pulltogether) March 29, 2017

Team Redgrave and Team Cracknell – coached, of course, by sporting legends Sir Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell – have already gone head to head, but we'll have to wait until the BBC1 broadcast to find out who won.

Celebrities who donned the lycra for the special race include Oduba, Dan Walker, Sophie Raworth. Rebecca Adlingont and Dan Snow, as well as Gethin Jones, Vernon Kay, Jodie Kidd and Mark Watson.

Tune in to @BBCOne on Sunday to see these fabulous personalities #PullTogether and take part in our Celebrity Boat Race @CR_UK pic.twitter.com/Qf7LBJGaog — Pull Together (@pulltogether) March 31, 2017

Athletes including Helen Glover and George Nash lent a hand in the race, which will air during the Boat Race broadcast which starts at 4pm on BBC1 on Sunday 2nd April.