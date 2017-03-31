After six series, Peter Noakes actor Ben Caplan is moving on from Call the Midwife – but he promises that he and Miranda Hart are "sure" to return to the BBC1 drama in the future.

His character Sergeant Noakes is married to Miranda Hart's Camilla Fortescue Cholmeley-Browne, otherwise known as "Chummy". Although Hart has been absent from the latest series, Caplan insisted he and his on-screen wife could one day make a return to Poplar.

The 42-year-old told The Sun, “The door is very much open for both myself and Miranda and I’m sure we’ll make an appearance again.

“It’s been lovely to have been there since the beginning, an amazing roller coaster ride, and I’m honoured to have been part of the whole journey, but there comes a point six years down the line that, as an actor, it’s good to keep my foot in with the theatre world and exploring other roles.

“Much as I love playing Peter Noakes, it’s great to go off and play some more edgy characters and show a little bit more diversity.”

Hart's character was written out in series four so that she could go off to Hollywood to star in Spy alongside Melissa McCarthy, with the explanation that Chummy had been sent to work at a mother and baby unit.

She initially said she would return for the Christmas special and series six, but had to bow out "with a heavy heart" as she couldn't make her schedule work.

Caplan has starred in Call the Midwife since the first series, when Noakes began his relationship with Chummy. After Chummy's disappearance to the mother and baby unit, Noakes has had a smaller role in the drama, only appearing in two episodes in the latest series.

On stage he has recently starred in Abigail's Party, Hedda Gabler and Sunny Afternoon.

Call the Midwife will return for series seven next year