Scarlett Johansson adds flesh (so to speak) to Major, the classic manga heroine whose brain is housed inside a totally synthetic body employed as the perfect cyber soldier in a Blade Runner-ish future world. The visuals are undoubtedly eye-poppingly spectacular and immersive (especially on a big screen) but probably best to check out Blade Runner 2049 in October for a more profound philosophical vision of our future.

High-Rise director Ben Wheatley's latest does exactly what it says on the tin, as two gangs in 1970s Boston fall out in a brutal, bullet-ridden extravaganza. Basic stuff, but the 1978 timeframe means a sartorial sucker-punch of moustaches, beards and beige clobber.

A soldier's struggle with PTSD after a posting in Afghanistan bleeds into a search for his son in a post-apocalyptic America in this unusual wartime drama. Shia LaBeouf, who's had a few off-screen traumas of his own, adds to his acting credentials in the title role.

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE ★★★ (for one night only, 31st March)

