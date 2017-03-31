Has TV transformed Paralympic athletes into national heroes? To discuss that question, The Last Leg host Adam Hills will be joined by Paralympians Libby Clegg and Susie Rodgers at the Radio Times Festival.

Sprinter Clegg is a double Paralympic champion and won Gold at Rio 2016, while swimmer Susie Rodgers has three Bronzes and a Gold to her name.

The trio will gather to discuss whether Channel 4's coverage has changed public attitudes towards Paralympic sport and disability.

GB's gold medal-winning Paralympian Libby Clegg

Panel discussion How TV Turned Paralympians into National Heroes will take place on Sunday 9th April at 13.15pm at the BFI Southbank in London, with tickets still available.