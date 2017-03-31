Chas and Liv's exit storyline has been revealed on tonight's episode of Emmerdale.

Both characters made their departures after news broke that Liv's mum Sandra had been involved in a scooter accident while on holiday in Mauritius and was now on life support.

Robert was seen booking plane tickets and a hotel as Chas and Liv hastily packed their bags in order to fly overseas.

Added pressure for Chas came when she also discovered that mum Faith was set to have reconstructive surgery following a double mastectomy.

After finding out that Faith had recently been suffering with cancer, Chas tried to build bridges in their relationship, only to be rebuffed. With the pair at an impasse, Chas had no option but to leave without clearing the air.

Emmerdale fans worried that we've now seen the last of both Chas and Liv shouldn't worry: both exits are just temporary. Lucy Pargeter (Chas) is now on maternity leave, while Isobel Steele (Liv) is set to take her GCSEs.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.