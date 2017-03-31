Kush Kazemi won't let his shoulder injury put him off his stride on tonight's EastEnders! This clip from Friday's episode sees things getting just a bit steamy between him and Denise in the wake of this week's chip-shop smash-up.

With Kush out of hospital, he's wasting little time in showing Denise exactly how he feels about her. But what they haven't counted on is Carmel letting herself into the house and making her way upstairs.

Are Kush and Denise about to be caught out? And what would Carmel say if she discovered the truth about their fledgling relationship?

Get a sneak peek look at the drama below. Beneath that's there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's action on EastEnders.

