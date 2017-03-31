The BBC and Netflix have revealed the full cast for epic new historical drama Troy: Fall of a City.

Shameless star David Threlfall and The Missing's Frances O'Connor lead the cast as the ancient King Priam of Troy and his wife Hecuba, in the BBC1 series created by The Night Manager writer David Farr.

The eight-part series will reimagine the fall of Troy in Homer's Iliad – Australian actor Louis Hunter will star as Paris, with Humans actress Bella Dayne appearing as his great love Helen.

Joining them are Game of Thrones actor Josephy Mawle as Odysseus, Tom Weston-Jones (Dickensian, Copper) as Hector and War & Peace actress Chloe Pirrie as Hector's wife Andromache.

Johnny Harris, David Gyasi, Jonas Armstrong, Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch and Peaky Blinders' Aimee-Ffion Edwards complete the cast.

Told from the perspective of the besieged Trojans, the eight-part series will go back to the "origins" of the epic tale.

Creator Farr said, "I'm delighted we've assembled such a high quality ensemble cast mixing some exciting new faces with experienced actors whom I have long coveted and admired. The story we're telling has an epic and political sweep but is also deeply human and intimate. I look forward to seeing these actors take you on the journey."

The series will air on BBC1 in the UK and on Netflix in the rest of the world. Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama Commissioning, said, “We now have the perfect cast to bring David Farr’s extraordinary scripts to life, including – in Louis Hunter and Bella Dayne – two of the most exciting upcoming actors cast as two of mythology’s most iconic figures.

"Troy: Fall of a City will be like nothing broadcast before; a 3,000 year old tale crafted on a huge scale, ready to enthral and capture the imaginations of BBC1 viewers as if it were being told for the very first time.”