Crooked Pat Phelan will be arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of Ken Barlow in tonight's Coronation Street double bill.

Recent episodes of the ITV soap have seen a police investigation launched when DS McKinnon told the Barlow family that Ken had not suffered a stroke and had in fact been attacked and pushed down the stairs.

And tonight, the police will swoop after Phelan's name repeatedly comes up in police interviews with the Barlows and - after hearing about how he rowed with Ken over the unfinished kitchen - dodgy Pat finds himself under arrest.

As Corrie fans know, it's never wise to tangle with Phelan, what with him having previously let Michael die and seemingly done away with Andy.

But - in this case - have the police got the right man? Or is the real culprit now relieved that they're off the hook?

