For once in his life, Pat Phelan is an innocent man! Yes, the sinister Coronation Street builder is in the clear concerning the attack on Ken Barlow. And it was his enemy Todd Grimshaw who ended up coming to his rescue.

Tonight's double bill saw Todd realise that he was in possession of CCTV footage showing Phelan at work in Luke's flat at the time of the attempt on Ken's life.

Having previously set Pat up as part of a prank, Todd now faced the dilemma of admitting what he'd done or deleting the video.

After undergoing a crisis of conscience, Todd ended up taking his evidence to the police station - a move that ended up freeing Phelan following his arrest earlier in the episode.

In the wake of his return to the Street, Phelan offered his thanks to Todd, who quickly emphasised that he still neither likes nor trusts him.

But with Ken set to be brought round in the morning, could one of the Barlows be even more untrustworthy than Phelan? Who knows what secrets Ken will spill when Coronation Street returns on Monday?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.