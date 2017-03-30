For the first time, Radio Times magazines from the 1920s have been digitised by the BBC – meaning the public can read issues from as early as 1923.

The very first issue, published on 28 September 1923, cost a modest two pence and depicts a nation utterly in awe of the technological wonder of the new wireless radio sets.

An article from Issue 1 entitled “What’s in the Air?” by Arthur R Burrows, BBC Director of Programmes, opens with “Hullo everyone!” and cheerfully introduces listeners to radio scheduling pages, announcing, “May you never be late for your favourite wave-train”.

Another with the title “A Miracle of Broadcasting” tells of “an historic milestone in the history of wireless” whereby a man’s voice was successfully transmitted through six different wireless stations – aka radios – hundreds of miles apart.

Cartoons, too, explored the comic possibilities of a public who still didn’t quite understand how radio worked.

You can access the digitised 1920s magazines at the BBC Genome Project.

Love TV? Why not visit the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival in London between 7th and 9th April 2017 and see the biggest television stars live on stage?