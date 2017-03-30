John Bishop is back, getting under the skin of more high profile celebrities. Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

What time is it on TV?

John Bishop: In Conversation With... is on Thursday 30th March at 9pm on W.

Who is John Bishop?

He’s the scouse stand-up star who first hit screens on Irish panel show simply named The Panel. Since then he’s appeared on Celebrity Juice, Live at the Apollo and a series of his own shows, such as John Bishop's Britain and short-lived chat show The John Bishop Show. Bishop also recently hosted ITV's The Nightly Show.

He’s had plenty of acting roles too, appearing in BBC drama Accused, as well as in Skins playing Rob Fitch, father of twins Emily and Katherine.

Bishop has also raised £4.2m for Sport Relief 2012 after he completed a 290-mile (470 km) triathlon from Paris to London in five days.

Who's the guest in episode 3?

Russell Brand is the third guest of the series.

Who is Russell Brand?

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor and writer who is famous for being outrageous. He started out as a stand-up comic and then went on to host Big Brother's Big Mouth. Following this he secured film roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. His first autobiography (and tale of drugs and debauchery) was My Booky Wook, released in 2007.

His most memorable moments including urging the entire British electorate not to vote on Newsnight and Sachsgate: the time he and Jonathan Ross made obscene prank calls to Andrew Sachs on television.

What can I expect from the show?

Most TV chat shows have a handful of guests who get to plug their film/TV series/book and hopefully tell a funny anecdote or two. John Bishop’s show is different. It’s more like Piers Morgan’s Life Stories as there’s only one guest so the conversations are more intimate and occasionally revealing.



Brand discusses his recovery from various addictions, and everyday life with his infant daughter.

How many episodes are in this series?

This second series has a total of 10 episodes.

Which other celebrities will guest on the show?

Future guests include actress and writer Meera Syal and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.