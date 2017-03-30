Book tickets: Maigret with Rowan Atkinson

Book tickets: UK Premiere: The Durrells

Book tickets: Masterclass: Charlie Brooker in Conversation

Book tickets: Life After Planet Earth II

Book tickets: Line of Duty at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival

Book tickets: How TV Turned Paralympians into National Heroes

Book tickets: Walter presents: Preview: Merciless + Meet Walter Iuzzolino

Book tickets: Walter presents: UK Premiere: Locked Up

IMAGES: Netflix; Colin Hutton/ITV

The BFI & Radio Times Festival: Friday 7th-Sunday 9th April