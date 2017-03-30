Can't work out what to watch on Netflix UK? Not sure what's new to the service or where to find the best box sets on Netflix?

Well, hopefully this updated guide to the best TV shows available right now should be a good start.

From top Netflix original series like Stranger Things and House of Cards, great British dramas like Sherlock, Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders to brilliant US and UK comedy, here are the best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now.

And if you still can't work out what to watch, why not check out our guide to the Top 50 Netflix movies available now?

There's a reason why everyone's talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Just watch it.

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That's quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual bingewatching dross.

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the four seasons of Orange contradict every "women behind bars" stereotype.

Three series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began here as when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations come every series, with the threads all coming together at the climax of series three. Unmissable British crime.

Gavin & Stacey co-creator and Late Late Show host James Corden proves he still has a gift for narrative comedy alongside breakout star Mathew Baynton. The Wrong Mans isn't a sitcom but a full-on comedy thriller, in which Corden and Baynton play humble losers wrapped up in a criminal/espionage conspiracy.