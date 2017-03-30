Sue Perkins takes over from Graham Norton to host the British Academy Television Awards this year.

Norton has been at the helm of the awards every year since 2007, apart from 2012 when Dara O’Briain stepped in.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards this year,” said Perkins. “Not only is it one of the highlights of the television calendar, it’s also a superbly fun night and an opportunity to celebrate the incredible British talent we have behind our very best TV programmes.”

Beyond chuffed to be the one keeping the inestimable @grahnort 's seat warm this year. @bbcone @BAFTA https://t.co/Rg0awQGC5T — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) March 30, 2017

The ex-Bake Off presenter is in popular demand, having recently hosted family game show The Big Spell, Game of Thrones fan-show Thronecast, as well as co-presenting Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief with Mel Giedroyc. However the comedy duo did pull out of hosting The Nightly Show just a few weeks ago.

The awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank on Sunday 14 May and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC1.

The full nominations will be announced live on Tuesday 11 April at 7.30am.