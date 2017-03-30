Need a way to Spice up your life? Obviously. Well, popstar-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham could be the latest star in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment for his Late Late Show.

Yesterday the former Spice Girl posted several videos on her Snapchat showing her with James Corden in the camera-filled 4x4 used in previous Carpools. She even gave us a rare smile during the “top secret filming”.

However – and it pains us to let you know – it could just be a wind up. Previous Carpool Karaoke guests have always been announced on either Corden’s Twitter page or the Late Late Show’s, and we can’t see anything there. Plus, Beckham appeared on Corden’s show as a guest last night and no Carpool segment was shown.

So, either it was simply Corden giving Posh a cheeky lift, or we’ll be treated to Victoria Beckham's Karaoke some point in the near future. We still might see a duet of Wannabe and Stop Right Now, alongside her hits like, urm…Out Of Your Mind – that was the one, right?

But even if Beckham doesn’t belt out her tunes in a 4x4, you can see a clip of Corden firing a tomato at the Spice Girl. During her appearance on last night’s The Late Late Show with fellow guests Lisa Kudrow and Jessica Chastain, Beckham played a game of Flinch, attempting to avoid reacting as fruit was cannoned into a perspex wall in front of her.

Did I flinch? I didn't flinch?! @j_corden @latelateshow x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

We would ask if you thought she flinched or not, but that’s not the important question here, is it? There’s only one thing we want to know: when on earth are ALL the Spice Girls going to do a Carpool Karaoke?

It’s what we want, it's what we really, really want.