Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker will take TV fans on a trip through the dystopian and satirical depths of his mind at the Radio Times Festival as he explains how he translates twisted ideas into unmissable television.

Brooker's masterclass has been shifted to a bigger theatre at the BFI Southbank due to high demand, with more tickets on sale now.

The comic writer, who is also known for shows including Screenwipe, Weekly Wipe, 10 O'Clock Live, will use clips to show the audience how he brings his work to screen.

Buy tickets: Masterclass: Charlie Brooker in Conversation

The masterclass will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9th April at 8pm.

Brooker's event comes towards the end of the Festival, which begins on Friday 7th April with a special appearance of Maigret star Rowan Atkinson, who will unveil new scenes from the upcoming instalment Night at the Crossroads.

Thandie Newton and Craig Parkinson will take part in a panel at the Line of Duty event on the Saturday, joining a festival line-up which also includes Michael Palin, Maggie Smith and Aidan Turner.

Find out more by visiting the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival website