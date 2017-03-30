Emmerdale star Sally Dexter has said that the woman used as a body double for last night's mastectomy scene is "an inspiration".

Wednesday's episode of the ITV soap saw Faith revealed to have had a double mastectomy while battling breast cancer.

The closing moments saw Faith remove her bra and take in the sight of her reflection in a mirror. Now, actress Sally Dexter has revealed that Brigitte Coles was used as a body double for the pivotal scene.

Speaking about meeting her in the run-up to filming, Dexter said: "When I met her, I had no idea what to expect but I wasn't expecting to have the laugh that we did.

"She is a very funny woman – she is savvy and sassy and it was a real pleasure to meet her. She has had her struggle, and still does, but she's fighting through them. She's an inspiration."

Sharing her thoughts on the storyline, Dexter said last night: "I'm delighted we're covering this issue. There are so many people dealing with this situation and they are not alone. They need not be ashamed. More and more women live and thrive with this condition."

